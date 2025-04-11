Brad Arthur’s mixed review of Leeds Rhinos’ win at Salford Red Devils

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Brad Arthur expressed his satisfaction after his team bounced back from a sluggish first half to secure a comfortable victory 28-0 over Salford Red Devils.

Leeds struggled to break down the dogged Salford side in the first 40, with only a James McDonnell try the difference between the two sides.

The Rhinos played with more composure in the second half, scoring four more tries – including a further three from McDonnell – to secure back-to-back wins and move themselves back into the play-offs.

“Our intensity and completion was good, we just probably didn’t look as crisp as I’d like us to,” said the Rhinos boss.

“They try so hard and when you are trying very hard to chase the scoreboard you lose your way a little bit.

“There’s plenty there to like, but obviously we weren’t fantastic with the ball, but it isn’t something we have been focusing on a lot.”

Salford boss Paul Rowley admitted securing a win over Leeds was always going to be an uphill challenge, especially after losing several key players – with more departures expected.

“It’s hard to not look back and say if we had different personnel, some ‘x factor’ in there, then we probably would have nailed a few of those chances.

“The commitment, effort and resilience is there in abundance; it’s just far from polished.

“We will just continue to keep driving that and we won’t give up on trying to improve it.

“It was a committed display, but not good enough against a team like Leeds.

“We’ve not had a lot of practice with those players, as they aren’t full-time players. This is a level above what they are used to and what they are ready for as well.

“They’re putting their hand up, being valiant and having a good dig and we appreciate that.”