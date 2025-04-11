Huddersfield Giants rebutted 12 times for new signing as Luke Robinson explains issue

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have been rebutted 12 times for a new signings as head coach Luke Robinson explains why that is.

The Giants announced the signing of Hull KR hooker Bill Leyland yesterday on a two-week loan move following an injury crisis at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The likes of Tui Lolohea, Harry Rushton, Matty English, George King and Zac Woolford are all out for the Giants.

But it’s not for the want of trying for Robinson in bringing new faces to the club.

“It is very frustrating, we’ve got a lot of young kids at the Giants. The pathway is really good,” Robinson said.

“The kids that probably could have come into those positions are not ready yet. When things aren’t going your way then it’s difficult.

“We’ve obviously been looking in the market and we have been looking at NRL feeder clubs, NRL clubs and Super League clubs.

“There have been a fair few injuries throughout Super League so teams are unwilling to let players go because they are struggling themselves with depth.

“It’s been a crazy year with how many starting players we have had out of our team. We had two-thirds out at one stage and it’s been compounded by the fact it is spine players.”