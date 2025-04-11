It’s carry on Allan Coleman at Widnes Vikings as new deal is sealed

COACH Allan Coleman is eager to build on the foundations he has laid at Widnes Vikings after signing a contract extension to 2027.

His new deal includes an option for a further year and follows his early impact in leading the club to the Championship play-offs last season – his first in charge after moving to the DCBL Stadium from Swinton Lions.

Coleman was the first coach to achieve that since Widnes lost Super League status amid serious financial issues in 2018.

Coleman became the fifth to take the reins in that time, after Kieron Purtill, Tim Sheens, Simon Finnigan and John Kear.

After being in the Leigh Centurions (now Leopards) Academy, he played for amateurs Leigh Miners Rangers before moving into coaching there after a hand injury cut short his career.

Coleman has also worked in the England Community Lions system, and had a spell in rugby union with Tyldesley before joining Swinton as assistant to Stuart Littler in 2019.

He succeeded Littler as coach during the 2021 season and led the Lions to promotion from League One in 2022 before overseeing the retention of second-tier status the following year.

Widnes’ announcement followed wins in three of their first four league games this year, and chairman Stuart Murphy said: “Allan has made a significant impact since joining the club.

“His passion, leadership and understanding of what this club means to the town have been clear from day one.

“We’re thrilled he’s committed his future to our project and look forward to what we can achieve together over the coming years.”

Coleman said: “I’m delighted to extend my stay as coach of this great club.

“I feel in the last 18 months, we’ve established the right ethos and our youth development is really on the up.

“This club are right for me, I want to be somewhere where it means everything to the fans and it certainly does here.

“It’s been an absolutely wonderful 18 months with Widnes, and now I’ve got another two-and-a-half years, I’m over the moon.”