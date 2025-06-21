Brad Arthur on Leeds Rhinos ‘reality check’ and Morgan Gannon injury

LEEDS RHINOS coach Brad Arthur said their surprise 18-4 defeat at St Helens was a “reality check”.

His side have been riding high with five successive wins but were far from their best in a first loss since hosting leaders Hull KR in April.

“There were too many things we got wrong, which comes down to attitude and concentration,” said Arthur.

“They out-enthused us and built a game, and we looked like we wanted a quick win. It was a tough lesson for us, we don’t get that 80 minutes back.

“We haven’t seen those errors (in recent games) and that’s a reflection of the attitude of where you think you’re at.

“I’ve tried to drill into them that everyone is looking out for them and we have to get used to that, that’s what the top teams do.

“It’s a reality check but we need to move on from it and give ourselves a chance to respond.”

Leeds lost Morgan Gannon at half-time and Arthur said: “It’s something to do with his shin. We need to send him for scans to check that.

“There was a tackle, someone fell on his leg and he got put in an awkward position.”