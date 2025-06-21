‘That’s a blueprint’: Paul Wellens hails St Helens’ ‘best performance of season’

PAUL WELLENS labelled St Helens’ excellent 18-4 home victory over Leeds Rhinos as their “best performance of the season so far”.

It was a first win over one of this year’s leading four sides and brings them within two points of Leeds, who went into the weekend third.

“I’m delighted, it was a really important and big game for us,” said Saints coach Wellens.

“I have to give the players huge credit, coming off a short turnaround (five days from their win over Salford Red Devils) to perform like that against a side that challenges you in so many different ways, it was a sensational defensive display.

“The way the middles started the game really laid a platform and Harry’s tackle (Robertson’s try-saver on Ryan Hall) was the play of the game for me. That reassured me that we were here to play.

“He wasn’t on his own, we had a real competitive nature to chase them down. The way we stuck at the task after they scored was really encouraging.

“We’ve played a tough game against a quality side and the challenge now is to build some consistency.

“That’s a blueprint, our best performance of the season so far. We didn’t shy away when things started to go against us, that was a really positive sign.”

Wellens also praised Owen Dagnall after an excellent display from the young winger which included a crucial second-half try.

He said: “Owen is a top-class lad and someone we’ve got high hopes for. The early signs are really good.”