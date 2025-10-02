Umyla Hanley makes admission on Leigh Leopards future and potential England spot

UMYLA HANLEY has admitted that he wants to stay at Leigh Leopards beyond his current contract – which ends in 2026 – and that it would be “a massive thing” to earn an England spot, but that he is concentrating on his club form first.

The Leopards have the chance to make it to the Super League Grand Final this weekend, with Adrian Lam’s side travelling to the Wigan Warriors.

Hanley, who made the 2025 Super League Dream Team following a stellar season in a Leigh shirt, isn’t getting too distracted though by thoughts of England or his future.

“To be honest, I’m looking at playing it game by game and getting to the Grand Final and I’m not looking at much else at the minute,” Hanley told League Express.

“Other stuff that comes with it like this (Super League Dream Team) is unbelievable. I’m buzzing that this has happened but at the same time I just want to win and get to the Grand Final.

“I think I would be speechless if I did get the call like I was when I got the call about this.

“It would be a massive thing representing your country and it’s such a great thing to do.”

Hanley is out of contract at the end of the 2026 Super League season, but he still is all in for Leigh until the final whistle goes on their campaign this year.

“I do want to stay but I don’t want to focus on that too much until the season is done.

“I don’t want to put my mind on other things like signing things whilst we are still in-season.”