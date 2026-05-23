Brad England calls time on career without playing for Batley Bulldogs

BRAD ENGLAND has retired from professional rugby league without making an appearance for latest club Batley Bulldogs.

The well-travelled forward only signed for Batley at the beginning of this month after leaving troubled North Wales Crusaders.

England, 31, racked up 149 professional games in total, including three years at Bradford Bulls and four with Doncaster plus two spells at Featherstone Rovers.

He made his first appearances with Gloucestershire All Golds, having come through the Castleford Tigers youth system, and spent last year with Keighley Cougars.

Batley coach James Ford, with whom England worked at both Castleford and Featherstone, said: “Firstly, I am extremely disappointed for Brad that he is calling time on his career.

“He is a good person who I have enjoyed plenty of moments with. I remember our conversations at Castleford Scholarship very well!

“I genuinely hope we stay in contact and start a new chapter of friendship.

“Secondly, I am gutted our supporters didn’t get to see him play his full-blooded style in our shirt. They would have loved him.”

Meanwhile Batley have added playmakers Mitch Beedle and Ben Dean to their squad on permanent deals.