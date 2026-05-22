Talking Rugby League: Every Championship side’s season so far assessed

LAST week I wrote about the prospects of the 14 Super League clubs for the rest of the season, now that ten rounds have been completed.

The Championship has completed half its season – 13 rounds out of 26. And with most clubs having had a weekend away from league games as the 1895 Cup quarter-final ties were played, it seems a good time to review the progress of the Championship clubs.

BARROW RAIDERS currently lie in sixth place with eight wins from their eleven games, having suffered defeats against Sheffield, Newcastle and Oldham, while they are fortunate in not having to play London Broncos this season. But they have tough away trips to Doncaster, Widnes and Oldham but they could finish the season with 36 points, which should put them in the top five.

BATLEY BULLDOGS sit just outside the playoff spots with five wins from eleven games after a disrupted start to the season. They have some tough fixtures remaining, including Oldham twice and London Broncos, but they may just be able to get into the top ten with 26 points.

DEWSBURY RAMS lie in ninth place with six wins from twelve and it’s fair to say they have been inconsistent, starting the season with three successive wins before losing at home to Goole Vikings and then suffering three more successive home defeats. They may end the season with 24 points, which could just see them grabbing the lowest play-off spot.

DONCASTER are the only club that has come near to London Broncos, when they were ahead for much of the game but fell to a 16-30 defeat in Round 11 as the Broncos scored four late tries. They have won eight out of eleven and lie in fifth place, with every prospect of finishing in the top four.

GOOLE VIKINGS are in only their second season and so far they have won just three games from twelve, although their performances might suggest better things to come. They might be a good outside bet to make a late bid for the play-offs.

HALIFAX PANTHERS suffered an early-season crisis that might have ended the club but fortunately new owners stepped in, although that resulted in a 12-points deduction, ensuring that they won’t make the play-offs. But with their current squad they are likely to win more than they lose in the remainder of the season.

HUNSLET began the season slowly but showed great improvement before crashing to a heavy home defeat against Workington in Round 12. Hunslet have a strong relationship with Leeds Rhinos and loaning some of the younger Rhinos stars could see them make the play-offs.

KEIGHLEY COUGARS sit just inside the top ten with ten points from twelve games. They are an ambitious club and they probably have the most favourable fixture list of any club in the competition, which should mean that they will retain their place in the play-offs.

LONDON BRONCOS are undefeated after eleven games and they are aiming to go undefeated for the rest of the season. With a squad that is well suited to Super League they have every chance of achieving that ambition.

MIDLANDS HURRICANES began the season strongly but have struggled more recently, becoming the first team to lose to Swinton in Round 12. Despite that, they still lie in seventh place with 15 points from twelve games and they will fight to retain their place in the play-offs.

NEWCASTLE THUNDER have transformed this season compared to 2025, when they didn’t win a game. Their link with York Knights has facilitated their improvement. With a favourable fixture list they currently lie in second place and they look certain to be in the top half of the play-offs by the end of the season.

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS almost disappeared this season but have been revived under new leadership but their main aim now is to rebuild for the 2027 season.

OLDHAM have experienced a change of leadership in the boardroom recently but that is unlikely to damage their prospects. Currently lying in third place with nine wins from eleven games, they will have a key role to play when the play-offs begin.

ROCHDALE HORNETS began the season with three straight wins but since then they have won only one from nine and they have fallen out of the top ten. They have some favourable fixtures in the coming weeks, which they will need to win if they are to revive their season.

SALFORD just managed to get to the starting line this season and in this circumstances any wins are a bonus. So far they have three from eleven games and, with a tough fixture list, they are unlikely to figure in the play-offs, but they will be determined to improve greatly in 2027.

SHEFFIELD EAGLES are one of the most unpredictable sides in the competition and they are moving to a new home ground this week. But with seven wins from eleven before Friday night’s game at Halifax, they look like certainties for the play-offs.

SWINTON LIONS had an abysmal start to the season with eight successive defeats. But since then they have woken up, taking five points from their last three games, although their revival may be too late for them to challenge in the play-offs.

WHITEHAVEN recruited a squad at the start of the season that would not break the bank with the result that they have struggled to secure just five points from twelve games, which means they are unlikely to make the play-offs this season.

WIDNES VIKINGS currently lie in fourth place with nine wins from twelve games and they look certain to be one of the leading contenders at the end of the season. And they have long-term Super League ambitions.

WORKINGTON TOWN are another club that has been inconsistent this season, having gained seven points from twelve games. They will need to improve significantly if they are to reach the play-offs, but they do have an outside chance of achieving that aim. It would be unwise to write them off.