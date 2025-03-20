Former St Helens halfback’s praise for big prospect George Whitby

ST HELENS have a real star of the future in young halfback George Whitby.

That’s the view of Kyle Eastmond, who has seen enough in the teenager’s two outings for his Halifax side this month to convince him of his credentials.

Eastmond, of course, is a former Saints pivot who has made a bright start to his first head coaching role by guiding Halifax to the top of the embryonic Championship table.

The Shay club are dual-registration partners of Saints, who recently included England Academy international Whitby in a crop of home-produced players awarded contract extensions through to 2028.

His fellow backs Harry Robertson and Owen Dagnall and props Noah Stephens and George Delaney were the others.

Eastmond was able to field Dagnall and Whitby, as well as senior Saint Konrad Hurrell, in the 32-20 1895 Cup first-round defeat at York.

The two teams met at the same venue in the league seven days later – and while Hurrell was forced off early by a hamstring problem, Whitby played a key role as Halifax triumphed 18-10 to make it three wins from three league games.

The 18-year-old scored a fine try with a chip and collect, and Eastmond reflected: “It was an outstanding effort.

“But there was a lot more to his performance than the try – his organising, kicking and composure for starters.

“George had only had a few sessions with the lads plus the first York game, but showed he was able to both take on information an act on it.

“I think he enjoyed himself, and hopefully we might get him back for a few more matches.

“It’s great that we have already played a small part in his development, and I think Saints have a really good prospect on their hands.”

Whitby skippered Saints in last year’s Academy Grand Final defeat by Wigan and also represented the Reserves in their title-clinching showpiece win over the Warriors.

He made a try-scoring first-team debut in the 42-6 home Super League defeat by Hull KR in August and also crossed – and landed five goals – in this year’s 38-0 Challenge Cup third-round win over amateurs West Hull at KR’s Sewell Group Craven Park.