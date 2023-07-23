Catalans Dragons star Sam Tomkins slams Joe Shorrocks red card in Wigan-Hull KR Challenge Cup semi-final

WIGAN WARRIORS took on Hull KR in the Challenge Cup semi-final at Headingley today.

Willie Peters’ men needed just one attack to break the deadlock, with a beautiful scrum move ending with Senior crossing in the corner. Rowan Milnes, however, couldn’t convert as KR led 4-0.

After a period of big hits and errors, Wigan were the next ones on the scoresheet, with Jai Field’s superb individual try levelling the scores on 23 minutes. Harry Smith edged the Warriors in front, 6-4, with a brilliant touchline conversion.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall’s interception let Rovers into the Wigan half, and, after Field was caught in his own in-goal, Matty Storton went close before Schneider threw a forward pass to end the attack with six minutes to go.

Again the Warriors knocked on in their own end but Rovers’ final product was poor once more as it was Wigan’s turn to force a drop-out.

And after Pearce-Paul had the ball ripped out with the hooter about to sound, Smith sent over a penalty for an 8-6 lead at half-time.

It was all action at the beginning of the second-half with Joe Shorrocks hitting Lewis around the head with a shoulder charge.

As a result, referee Liam Moore handed Shorrocks a red card with Wigan down to 12 men for the rest of the game, but it was fair to say that the decision proved divisive on social media.

Catalans Dragons star Sam Tomkins, for example, tweeted: “Red card????? Madness”.