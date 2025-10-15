Hunslet add ex-Super League forward

HUNSLET coach Kyle Trout is ready to make experienced trio Eddie Battye, Lee Gaskell and Jimmy Watson the backbone of a team he hopes will bounce back from the difficulties of this year.

Having gained an against-the-odds promotion from League One, the Leeds side found the step up too hard to navigate, and spent a large part of the campaign rooted to the bottom of the table, where they finished after defeats in 22 of their 24 games.

Dean Muir departed mid-season – he has now taken charge at North Wales Crusaders – with his assistant Trout moving up to take the reins.

Long-serving and versatile back Watson has signed up for a 14th season at the club, while former Super League pivot Gaskell, also 34, has agreed to a second.

And prop Battye, 33, has switched from Sheffield, where he was in his second spell having also played for London Broncos and Wakefield, where Gaskell was a teammate.

“I am really happy to have signed for Hunslet and I can’t wait to get stuck into this new exciting challenge,” said Battye.

“I have been talking to Kyle for some time and I am really excited to start working with him. He is a young, hungry coach, with a lot of great ideas and he has big plans for the team.

“My aim is to help the club move forward and continue to build on the strong foundations which have been laid.”

Trout said: “Eddie is a robust leader that will bring a wealth of know-how to the group and be a point of difference for our middle unit. He has great feet and a real shift ability.

“We are excited to see the impact he will make both in the short and long term as he helps and guides the younger members of the squad, who will be able to tap into his experience.

“And retaining Lee Gaskell is massive for us. Having his experience and ability in the team is very exciting for everyone.”