Bradford and Leeds braced for sporting doubles

BOTH Bradford and Leeds are building up to busy days of sport, with big Rugby League and football matches taking place at the same time.

At 3.00 on Saturday, Bradford Bulls face reigning Super League champions Hull KR at Bartercard Odsal, with coverage by Sky Sports, while Bradford City host Bolton Wanderers in a key game in League One, football’s third tier.

And at 8.00 the following Friday, May 1, it’s the big West Yorkshire derby between Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity at AMT Headingley (pictured), while at Elland Road, Leeds United face Burnley in the Premier League.

Both those games will be broadcast live by Sky Sports, with United’s penultimate home game of their first top-flight campaign since 2022-23 being brought forward from its original date of Saturday, May 2 after being selected for screening.

On Sunday, March 8, both the Rhinos, who beat Castleford Tigers 22-4, and United, who defeated Norwich City 3-0 in the fifth round of the FA Cup, were at home.

The Rugby League match was watched by 15,301, and the football by 36,313.

Odsal and City’s University of Bradford Stadium (Valley Parade) are three-and-a-half miles apart while four miles separate Headingley and Elland Road.