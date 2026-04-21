Leeds Rhinos loan second player to Hull FC as Harry Newman latest given

JEREMIAH MATA’UTIA will spend this weekend on loan with Hull FC, with the Leeds Rhinos forward joining Harry Newman at the MKM Stadium.

Newman surprisingly spent last week with the Black and Whites after Jack Bird was preferred to the centre in Leeds’ win over Huddersfield Giants.

Now Mata’utia, who has found himself out of the Leeds side, will link up with Hull as well.

“Harry will play again for Hull and so will Jeremiah Mata’utia,” Arthur said.

“We need to ensure he’s getting footy at the highest level. Harry played well for Hull last week and he needs to repeat that this week.

“It’s creating good competition for spots. It keeps the guys that have got the jersey on their toes to make sure they stay in that position.

“Harry was good, he carried strong and defensively he was really good which is important for me.”