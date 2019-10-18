Bradford appeal against contract terminations

Bradford Bulls have appealed against the two players who have evoked contract terminations.

Two players informed the club earlier this month they would be triggering terminations regarding the pension payment issue relating to the club.

The Bulls accepted responsibility for the issue in a statement and said they “apologised unreservedly” for the matter, yet claimed the issue wasn’t necessary grounds to terminate a contract.

They have informed all those effected that their pensions will be paid in full by November 8th.

The matter is now due to be taken to a tribunal, which should take place in the coming weeks.