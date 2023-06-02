Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last reveals interest in World Cup forward

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Andy Last has revealed the club’s interest in bringing in a World Cup forward.

The West Yorkshire side currently sit second bottom of the Super League table with Last admitting that they are looking to sign players both immediately and for 2024 and beyond.

One of those the Tigers have been linked with is Papua New Guinean forward Nixon Putt, who played in every World Cup game for the Kumuls.

A cannonball-like back-rower with power and strength in abundance, Putt plies his trade for the Central Queensland Capras in the Queensland Cup and at 27, has plenty of years left in the tank.

Last revealed that the club is looking at Putt as a new signing.

“We have looked at him in great detail,” Last admitted.

“He played in all the games in the World Cup. He is a strong ball carrier and we will continue to look at him and will assess him if he is the right type of signing moving forward.”

Last also revealed why playing in the World Cup allows northern hemisphere clubs in their bid to sign such stars.

“If they come from the World Cup, that allows you to get them in from an overseas point of view.

“By playing in the World Cup, they get you so many points if they are from the Cook Islands and PNG, for example.”