Bradford Bulls and Hull FC preview and 21-man squads

BRADFORD BULLS head coach Kurt Haggerty has made six changes ahead of his side’s clash against Hull FC on Sunday afternoon.

Waqa Blake, Eribe Doro, Luke Hooley, Jayden Nikorima, Jayden Okunbor and Connor Wynne all return for the Bulls as the likes of Guy Armitage, Mitch Souter, Cameron Bate and Ben McNamara make way.

Meanwhile, interim Hull FC boss Andy Last has made five changes to the side that line-up against Toulouse almost a fortnight ago.

James Bell (knee), Connor Bailey (clavicle) and Matty Laidlaw (head) drop out through injury – Lennon Clark also drops out while Harry Newman has returned to Leeds following his loan spell.

Bell is expected to be out of action for four to six weeks with a meniscus injury, while Bailey will be sidelined for several months – Laidlaw suffered a concussion in last weekend’s Reserves fixture.

They are replaced by Ligi Sao, Callum Kemp, Lloyd Kemp, Will Kirby, and incoming loanee from the Rhinos Ethan O’Neill.

SQUADS

Bulls:

Bulls: 1 Caleb Aekins, 2 Jayden Okunbor, 4 Waqa Blake, 5 Ethan Ryan, 6 Jayden Nikorima, 9 Andy Ackers, 10 Loghan Lewis, 11 Dan Russell, 12 Zac Fulton, 15 Eribe Doro, 17 Ed Chamberlain, 19 Will Gardiner, 20 Brandon Douglas, 21 Sam Hallas, 22 Luke Hooley, 23 Connor Wynne, 25 Eliot Peposhi, 28 Jamie Gill, 30 Leon Ruan, 32 Chris Atkin, 35 Greg Eden, Ben McNamara

Hull: 2 Harvey Barron, 3 Davy Litten, 4 Zak Hardaker, 5 Lewis Martin, 6 Brad Arthur, 7 Aidan Sezer, 9 Amir Bourouh, 10 Harvie Hill, 11 Joe Batchelor, 14 Cade Cust, 18 Ligi Sao, 19 Tom Briscoe, 20 Yusuf Aydin, 23 Brad Fash, 24 Logan Moy, 27 Callum Kemp, 29 Will Hutchinson, 30 Will Kirby, 32 Lloyd Kemp 38 Jeremiah Mata’utia, 39 Ethan O’Neill

Referee: Tara Jones

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Hull FC 27, Bradford 20 (SLR1, 14/2/26)

Bradford 34, Hull FC 28 (SLR24, 17/8/14)

Hull FC 44, Bradford 16 (SLR4, 7/3/14)

Bradford 19, Hull FC 12 (SLR22, 19/7/13)

Hull FC 28, Bradford 12 (SLR2, 10/2/13)

Bradford 6, Hull FC 70 (SLR26, 1/9/12)

Hull FC 24, Bradford 18 (SLR9, 30/3/12)

Bradford 14, Hull FC 28 (SLR18, 19/6/11)

Hull FC 34, Bradford 24 (SLR9, 8/4/11)

Bradford 22, Hull FC 28 (SLR20, 4/7/10)

Super League summary

Bradford won 27 (includes win in 2005 play-offs)

Hull FC won 16 (includes win in 2006 play-offs)

2 draws

Bradford highest score: 71-0 (H, 2005 ESF) (also widest margin)

Hull FC highest score: 70-6 (A, 2012) (also widest margin)