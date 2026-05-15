Dolphins make light work of South Sydney Rabbitohs

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS 10 THE DOLPHINS 32

TOM SMITH, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Friday

HERBIE Farnworth lit up the soggy Suncorp Stadium as the Dolphins notched their third straight win against the Rabbitohs.

The Redcliffe club established a 20-nil half-time lead on the back of exceptional ball-handling — completing 20 of 23 sets despite the greasy conditions — as well as the brilliance of Farnworth, who nabbed a try and assisted another.

The Phins lost standoff Kodi Nikorima to a hamstring after an impressive first half, and Souths eventually crossed twice to give their fans some faint hope.

But talisman Latrell Mitchell limped off late before Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow’s brilliant solo try sealed the result.

Strangely, these two clubs have already faced off at this venue this season, when the Mitchell-inspired Rabbitohs triumphed 40-30 in the opening round.

But there was no repeat here in Magic Round, as the Phins surged into the top eight.

Jack Bostock, Selwyn Cobbo and Max Plath all did their Origin selection chances no harm in their final audition before teams are named.

The free-scoring South Sydney had notched 30 points in their six previous games, but the Dolphins’ discipline and defence — aided by some rain — poured cold water on their hot attack.

Both of these clubs headed to Magic Round in good form, with the Rabbitohs sitting inside the top four and the Dolphins knocking on the door of the top eight with consecutive wins over the Storm and Bulldogs.

But Wayne Bennett’s squad headed to Brisbane under a heavy injury cloud, with Alex Johnston (knee) joining David Fifita, Jamie Humphreys, Jack Wighton, Brandon Smith and Jai Arrow on the sidelines.

Although Bennett’s Bunnies did regain star centre Mitchell from a back complaint, and Johnston’s injury brought Bayleigh Bentley-Hape in for his first game of the campaign.

Kristian Woolf lost front-rower Francis Molo to an ankle injury, but regained Kurt Donoghoe from a hamstring.

Souths made the stronger start but the first points belonged to the boot of Jamayne Isaako, who converted a penalty after Tallis Duncan committed an illegal tackle off a Farnworth break.

The England international also had his fingerprints all over the opening try, providing the final pass to Cobbo in the left corner.

Hooker Plath — finding himself at first receiver with Jeremy Marshall-King on the park — was the next Dolphin to find the stripe, splitting front-rowers Sean Keppie and Keaon Koloamatangi.

Then on the back of a penalty against Mitchell, Farnworth hit the scoreboard himself, crashing onto a Nikorima short ball then crawling over the whitewash.

Up by 20, the Queenslanders lost Nikorima to a hamstring injury at the break.

Farnworth came close to another, before the Bunker denied Edward Kosi’s try claim thanks to Cobbo’s desperate defence.

Bostock eventually broke through, shrugging off Mitchell, to extend the Phins’ lead.

The Bunnies then briefly reversed the momentum when Bentley-Hape and Euan Aitken both scored.

But Tabuai-Fidow’s sizzling four-pointer from 40 metres out and Isaako’s 80th-minute penalty goal added a late exclamation mark for the victors.

The Dolphins now travel to Canberra to face the Raiders on Thursday, while the Rabbitohs have another Queensland clash — this one in Townsville against the Cowboys on Sunday.

GAMESTAR: English centre Herbie Farnworth helped the Dolphins establish an unassailable 20-nil lead with a try, a try assist and countless probing runs.

GAMEBREAKER: Speedster Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow raced 40 metres for an exhilarating solo try at the death to round out the Phins’ victory.

MATCHFACTS

RABBITOHS

1 Jye Gray

2 Bayleigh Bentley-Hape

3 Latrell Mitchell

4 Campbell Graham

5 Edward Kosi

6 Cody Walker

7 Ashton Ward

8 Keaon Koloamatangi

9 Bronson Garlick

10 Sean Keppie

11 Euan Aitken

12 Tallis Duncan

13 Cameron Murray

Subs

14 Matthew Dufty

15 Lachlan Hubner

16 Tevita Tatola

17 Adam Elliott

18 Jayden Sullivan (not used)

19 Latrell Siegwalt (not used)

Tries: Bentley-Hape (63), Aitken (67)

Goals: Bentley-Hape 1/2

DOLPHINS

1 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

2 Jamayne Isaako

3 Jack Bostock

4 Herbie Farnworth

5 Selwyn Cobbo

6 Kodi Nikorima

7 Isaiya Katoa

8 Thomas Flegler

9 Max Plath

17 Felise Kaufusi

11 Connelly Lemuelu

12 Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

13 Morgan Knowles

Subs

14 Jeremy Marshall-King

15 Ray Stone

16 Tom Gilbert

18 Oryn Keeley (not used)

21 Tevita Naufahu (not used)

22 Kurt Donoghoe

Tries: Cobbo (18), Plath (26), Farnworth (31), Bostock (57), Tabuai-Fidow (78)

Goals: Isaako 6/7

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-2, 0-8, 0-14, 0-20; 0-24, 4-24, 10-24, 10-30, 10-32

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rabbitohs: Tallis Duncan; Dolphins: Herbie Farnworth

Penalty count: 4-5

Half-time: 0-20

Referee: Adam Gee

Attendance: 45,236