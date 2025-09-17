Bradford Bulls appoint Kurt Haggerty as new head coach

BRADFORD BULLS have appointed Kurt Haggerty as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

The 36-year-old played for the Bulls in 2016, having also represented Leigh Centurions, Widnes Vikings and Barrow Raiders during his playing career.

Having hung up his boots in 2017, Haggerty has been Assistant Coach at Toronto Wolfpack, Leigh and Salford Red Devils.

Upon taking the role at the Bulls, Haggerty said: “I am extremely excited, I played for Bradford 10 years ago and I was always proud to represent the club back then so to have the opportunity to come back and coach Bradford is a special moment for me.

“I have known Nobby [Brian Noble] for a good few years, I worked with him at Toronto and have stayed in touch ever since and that relationship has remained strong so when this opportunity came about after I left Salford, it flourished from there and I am very happy to get it over the line.

“It’s an extremely exciting challenge, it is almost like a new era for the Bulls and I am very glad to have the opportunity to run the programme moving forward. We will face some challenges along the way but it is an exciting project and I cannot wait to get my teeth stuck into it.

“We are going to play rugby and move the ball about so we will have to be fit and tough too, we will face a lot of challenges so I need a team full of scrappers who are willing to work really hard for 28 to 30 games a year.

“I remember Salford’s cup game against Bradford in March and the travelling support made it feel like a Super League game. The fans were incredible 10, 20, 30 years ago even and this is such a big club, they have always been amazing and I hope they get behind us in 2026.”