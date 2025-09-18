Super League boss reveals Victor Radley interest following Sydney Roosters star’s controversy

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has revealed that he would be interested in bringing in Victor Radley if the NRL star wanted to make the move to the northern hemisphere.

Radley was told to ‘explore’ Super League and NRL opportunities after controversial text messages were revealed in court documents on Tuesday which allegedly showed Radley being connected to a drug dealer by Brandon Smith ahead of a golf trip to the Sunshine Coast earlier in 2025.

That being said, Radley has not been charged by police and there are no suggestions that the loose-forward acted unlawfully.

Smith, meanwhile, will be up in court today (Thursday, September 18) over a drug offence and a separate betting offence.

But, despite Radley not being charged, Roosters’ chairman Nick Politis has outlined the club’s zero tolerance policy towards drug use with the England international’s future at the Chooks now up in the air.

And Wellens has admitted his admiration for the loose-forward.

“There’s no doubting he’s a quality player,” Wellens said.

“There’s obviously a fair bit going on over there at the moment with his personal situation, and I’m not privy to any of the information surrounding that so I wouldn’t want to comment on that one bit.

“But what I would say is that if a player of his quality wanted to come over to Super League, then we’d certainly like to be in the conversation there.

“But it would need to be under the right circumstances as there’s a lot going on, and I have to stress that he’s a player who is very attractive under the right circumstances.”