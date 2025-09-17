Danny Richardson to exit Hull KR at end of 2025 Super League season for ‘new opportunity’

DANNY RICHARDSON will depart Hull KR at the end of the 2025 Super League season to take up a new opportunity for 2026.

Richardson joined the Robins midway through the 2024 campaign and has since made six appearances in Red and White, amassing 38 points.

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters paid tribute to the halfback during his time with the club: “On behalf of the club, I want to thank Danny for his contribution to Hull KR over the past two seasons.

“Danny would have liked to have played more first team rugby, but certainly when he’s played, he’s not let us down and has been a popular member of the team.

Richardson said: “Thank you to the club. It’s been a privilege to play with the boys. They’re an honest hardworking group that welcomed me in from the off.

“I’ve not played as much as I wanted over the past couple of seasons, injuries have played a part in that too. There comes a point where you have to go out and play and I’m looking forward to doing that with a new opportunity in 2026.”