Bradford Bulls beat Hull FC after costly red card

BRADFORD BULLS 16 HULL FC 14

KEITH MCGHIE, Bartercard Odsal, Sunday

BRADFORD ended a run of five defeats after a thrilling finale to a game which couldn’t produce a try for almost an hour.

Brave Hull were forced to play 32 minutes with just 12 men after the dismissal of Yusuf Aydin but refused to be overwhelmed and had to watch as a Zak Hardaker attempt at goal, which would have tied the scores, agonisingly struck the woodwork three minutes from time.

A tryless first half finished with the Bulls two points ahead after three penalties from Chris Atkin outscored Hardaker’s two.

The recently injury-hit Bulls were delighted and no doubt relieved to welcome back five of their regular starting line-up with Jayden Okunbor, Waqa Blake, Jayden Nikorima, Eribe Doro and Luke Hooley brought into the side defeated 38-14 at Wigan a fortnight beforehand.

Somewhat erratic FC, two points and three places above their hosts going into the game, were also looking to get back to winning ways after the surprise home defeat to Toulouse over the same weekend.

The black and whites also made a couple of changes with James Bell (knee), Connor Bailey (clavicle) and Matty Laidlaw (head), Lennon Clark and Harry Newman (returned to Leeds after loan spell) all unavailable.

Ligi Sao and the latest loanee from the Rhinos Ethan O’Neill came into their 17.

A determined Nikorima chase from the kick-off immediately forced Hull to spill the ball into touch and, a six again later, only a forward pass prevented Zac Fulton claiming an Atkin pass to score the Bulls’ opening try.

They were denied again by the video referee when Ethan Ryan went over in the corner.

Once the early excitement had calmed, Brad Fash made an unexpected early exit to the bench.

Hardaker opted to settle any nerves by opening the scoring with a penalty when the Bulls were caught offside defending their own line.

Just over a minute later Logan Moy danced cleverly around the fullback to apparently put Hull further ahead but the video referee decided there had been crossing in the build up so ruled out the try.

Atkin levelled the score with a penalty at the other end before Davy Litten was also hurt and temporarily helped off, after a crunching tackle from Okunbor.

Hardaker put the visitors ahead with another straightforward penalty with Atkin once more responding with a slightly further out kick from the tee.

A lack of accuracy on both sides prevented any further scoring, although both had chances through overlaps on the wing, until Atkin took the opportunity to nudge Bradford ahead for the first time with a third successful penalty 45 seconds before half-time.

The next significant action also resulted in a Bulls penalty but, more significantly, Aydin was sent off for a reckless, above the horizontal bodyslam challenge on Caleb Aekins.

The hosts didn’t take long to take advantage of the extra man, pressing from the resumption of play and a Fulton break sliced the defence apart with Blake up in support to score the game’s first try.

Atkin was just wide of the target, for the first time, with the conversion attempt but after Andy Ackers was held up, Joe Batchelor followed a neat grubber to grab a try back by the posts and allow Hardaker to make things all square again to the delight of the sea of black and white fans gathered at the Rooley Lane end of the ground.

Their joy was short lived as Ethan Ryan dived over for what has become an almost trademark try in the corner and Atkin landed an almost as difficult a touchline conversion.

Atkin was fractionally wide with a field goal attempt which needed the video referee to rule it out.

Hull were camped on the Bulls line in the closing minutes and Litten grabbed a late try in the corner to give Hardaker the chance to level the game from out wide.

Amazingly his kick struck the post and bounced out.

GAMESTAR: Jayden Okunbor chalked up several fabulous catches from aerial crossfield kicks amid a typically industrious display for the Bulls.

GAMEBREAKER: Zak Hardaker’s final fruitless kick at goal.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Ethan Ryan’s acrobatic try, grounding with his body in the air but a metre over the touchline.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Jayden Okunbor (Bradford)

2 pts Eribe Doro (Bradford)

1 pt Zak Hardaker (Hull FC)

MATCHFACTS

BULLS

1 Caleb Aekins

2 Jayden Okunbor

17 Ed Chamberlain

4 Waqa Blake

5 Ethan Ryan

6 Jayden Nikorima

32 Chris Atkin

10 Loghan Lewis

9 Andy Ackers

15 Eribe Doro

11 Dan Russell

12 Zac Fulton

19 Will Gardiner

Subs (all used)

21 Sam Hallas

22 Luke Hooley

25 Eliot Peposhi

28 Jamie Gill

18th man (not used)

23 Connor Wynne

Also in 20-man squad

30 Leon Ruan

35 Greg Eden

Tries: Blake (56), Ryan (67)

Goals: Atkin 4/5

HULL FC

24 Logan Moy

2 Harvey Barron

19 Tom Briscoe

3 Davy Litten

5 Lewis Martin

6 Jake Arthur

7 Aidan Sezer

18 Ligi Sao

9 Amir Bourouh

10 Harvey Hill

11 Joe Batchelor

4 Zak Hardaker

23 Brad Fash

Subs (all used)

14 Cade Cust

38 Jeremiah Mata’utia

20 Yusuf Aydin

39 Ethan O’Neill (D)

18th man (not used)

27 Callum Kemp

Also in 21-man squad

29 Will Hutchinson

30 Will Kirby

32 Lloyd Kemp

Tries: Batchelor (63), Litten (77)

Goals: Hardaker 3/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-2, 2-2, 2-4, 4-4, 6-4; 10-4, 10-10, 16-10, 16-14

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Bulls: Jayden Okunbor; Hull FC: Zak Hardaker

Penalty count: 13-11

Half-time: 6-4

Referee: Tara Jones

Attendance: 7,315

Image: David Lofthouse – Hull FC