Tevita Pangai Jr to add punch to Hull KR pack

HULL KR have signed former Tonga and New South Wales star Tevita Pangai Jr for the remainder of this season, with coach Willie Peters saying: “On his day, he is one of the most devastating forwards in the game.”

The 30-year-old ex-NRL star, who in October called of a move to Warrington Wolves and has had a spell in French rugby union, last played Rugby League for Catalans Dragons last year, making 23 appearances.

Before that Pangai Jr had nine years in the Australian top flight with Brisbane Broncos, Penrith Panthers, Canterbury Bulldogs and Dolphins.

He has also boxed professionally as a heavyweight.

“Tevita has played at the highest level. He is hungry and determined to win over the fans and his teammates,” added Peters.

Pangai Jr said: “I’m really excited to be joining. I just want to thank Willie, (chief executive) Paul Lakin and the rest of the board for giving me this opportunity to join a winning culture and be in a great environment, which can hopefully allow me to play my best rugby.”