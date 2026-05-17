Bradford Bulls ‘weren’t good enough’ despite key victory

KURT HAGGERTY was pleased and frustrated in equal measure after Bradford Bulls’ 16-14 victory over Hull FC.

With the game tryless for almost an hour, Bradford capitalised on Yusuf Aydin’s red card for Hull, although only just as Zak Hardaker struck the woodwork with a conversion attempt which would have levelled.

“The kick was out of our hands and we knew that we weren’t good enough today but got away with it and a win,” said Bulls coach Haggerty.

“I was happy about the result, resilience, goal line defence and restricting territory was pretty good, but frustrated about building pressure, respecting the ball and turning over the ball on our terms which are things we have to get better at.

“I’ve never ever questioned this group’s attitude, even when we’ve got it wrong. I’ve been impressed with that ever since I walked into the club.

“But we’ve not defended well enough and given them a chance to get back into the game.”