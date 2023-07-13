Bradford Bulls boss on speculation linking Myles Lawford with SEVEN Super League clubs

BRADFORD BULLS head coach Lee Greenwood has spoken on the speculation linking Myles Lawford with a plethora of Super League clubs.

The teenager has found chances limited at the Bulls in 2023, with Lawford on loan at Hunslet in League One.

However, that hasn’t stopped the wily halfback from being scouted as one of the hottest prospects outside of Super League, with a potential £40,000 fee for his services on the table, according to the Telegraph and Argus.

That being said, when asked about Lawford’s future, interim coach Greenwood kept his close to his chest.

“I’ve no idea and all I can control is Myles’ development,” Greenwood told the Telegraph and Argus when asked about Lawford’s future.

“As for what happens with Myles beyond this year, those are bigger conversations to be had at the club that are beyond my remit.”

Greenwood continued: “We currently have Myles, Marcus Green and Jaden Barraclough out on loan and that’s been fantastic for their development, playing against men, week in, week out.

“It gets them closer to first-team contention for us than in an inconsistent reserves programme.

“I chat to the three of them every week and we discuss what they’re doing well and what they can improve on.

“We’ll see if the time comes if they’re ready to slot into our first-team set-up, and we do think Myles and Marcus are close to that.”