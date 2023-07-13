Leeds Rhinos halfback Aidan Sezer linked with new club

LEEDS RHINOS halfback Aidan Sezer is being linked with a new club with his current deal at Headingley running out at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

Sezer has become a key cog in the Rhinos’ wheel in recent years, helping to guide Leeds to the 2022 Super League Grand Final under head coach Rohan Smith.

However, with the halfback’s deal running out and with no indication that Leeds will extend it into 2024, Sezer has been linked with a move away from Headingley.

Now the Daily Telegraph is reporting that the Wests Tigers are eyeing up Sezer as the solution to their well-known halfback problems.

With Luke Brooks departing for the Manly Sea Eagles at the end of this season and with Adam Doueihi facing a number of months out due to an ACL injury, the Tigers are actively searching for a new linchpin.

Sezer, according to the Daily Telegraph, could be their man.