Bradford Bulls chief speaks out on Nigel Wood’s RFL return

BRADFORD BULLS chief executive Jason Hirst has spoken out about Nigel Wood’s return to the RFL.

Wood will chair a strategic review panel and by right he therefore takes the interim position as chair of the RFL in an attempt to address the challenges being faced by the sport.

That means that Wood has had to leave his current role with the Bulls, as Hirst pays tribute to the man.

“The Bradford Bulls and its’ Board of Directors fully support Nigel’s move as part of the wider, best interests of the sport,” Hirst said.

“As such, we wish him every success in his new role and thank him wholeheartedly, for his commitment, passion and outstanding contribution to leading our club back to a much better place, these last 5 years.

“For me personally, his success in bringing our club back to its’ home city should not and hopefully, will not ever be understated or forgotten.

“The remaining Board of Directors will be meeting over the next few days to discuss our next steps in relation to our Chairman’s departure and once any decisions are made, the club will communicate them in an appropriate and timely manner.

“In the meantime, it’s business as usual, with our immediate focus being our hugely anticipated Challenge Cup, last 16 tie, away at Salford Red Devils, in front of our loud, proud and loyal army of travelling fans.”