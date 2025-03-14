Ex-Super League academy winger could face mammoth ban for biting

FORMER Super League academy winger Judah Sambou could be in line for a mammoth ban after being charged with Grade E Biting and having been sent straight to an Operational Rules Tribunal.

The Roughyeds lost their first game of the 2025 Championship campaign against Cumbrian side Barrow Raiders last weekend.

And Sambou could well be spending months on the sideline if he is found guilty of the highest charge.

Following the latest rounds of the Betfred Championship and Betfred League One, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Judah Sambou (Oldham) – Opposition: Barrow Raiders – Grade E Biting – Refer to Tribunal

Jack Teanby (York Knights) – Opposition: Halifax Panthers – Grade A Striking – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Jorge Taufua (Bradford Bulls) – Opposition: Toulouse Olympique – Grade B Late contact on passer – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Izaac Farrell (Keighley Cougars) – Opposition: Whitehaven – Grade C Late contact on passer – Fine – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 5

Lucas Green (Keighley Cougars) – Opposition: Late contact on passer – Grade B Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Sitaleki Akauola (Featherstone Rovers) – Opposition: Sheffield Eagles – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2.5

Coby Nichol (Cornwall) – Opposition: Rochdale Hornets – Grade B Striking – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Alex Rusling (Cornwall) – Opposition: Rochdale Hornets – Grade C Late contact on passer – Fine – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 5