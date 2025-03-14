Leigh Leopards forward leaves with immediate effect

LEIGH LEOPARDS have confirmed that Ben Nakubuwai has left the club and returned to Australia.

The 28-year-old Fiji international joined Leigh in May 2022 and made 44 appearances, scoring three tries.

Leopards Head of Rugby Chris Chester said: “We thank Ben for his services and wish him well in the future. He played a big part in our promotion from the Championship and in the Challenge Cup victory in 2023.

“As a member of the cup-winning team his name will forever be remembered in Leigh’s folklore.”

Nakubuwai played for Gold Coast Titans in the NRL and had two seasons with Salford Red Devils in 2018-19, helping the club reach its first Super League grand final.

After playing for Norths Devils he returned to the British game with Leigh, earning Heritage Number HB#1540 and playing in the 30-16 AB Sundecks 1895 Cup victory over Featherstone Rovers at Tottenham Hotspur in only his third game for the club.

Later that season he played in the 44-12 Promotion Grand Final victory over Batley Bulldogs which secured the club’s return to Super League.

In August 2023 he came off the bench in the 17-16 golden point extra-time Challenge Cup win over Hull KR at Wembley Stadium.

Last season he spent an extended loan spell with Championship club Featherstone Rovers, making 18 appearances.