Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy’s bid for The Shay on hold amid other interest

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS owner-chairman Ken Davy’s purchase of The Shay in neighbouring Halifax is on hold.

That’s after Calderdale Council received another expression of interest in the stadium, which Davy wants the Giants to use from next season until they are able to build their own ground back in Huddersfield.

The council, who are trying to cut costs, have agreed to sell the freehold of The Shay to Davy, who believes the current John Smith’s Stadium home is too big for the Super League side’s needs.

His plan is for the Giants to play there alongside current occupants Rugby League club Halifax Panthers and football club FC Halifax Town on a new hybrid pitch, for which planning permission has been submitted.

Davy also wants upgraded floodlights and LED screens, in order the bring the ground up to Super League standard.

When the Giants move out – and it’s believed the new Huddersfield stadium project could take six years – he will offer The Shay to either or both Halifax clubs.

If they can’t afford to take it on, he will continue to run it with the pair as tenants.

While the council have given Davy the thumbs-up, because The Shay is designated as an Asset of Community Value, community groups had a six-week window in which to express an interest in buying the stadium.

The Shay Community Stadium Ltd have now done that, and have until October 3 to submit a bid, which would then be considered.

Although the council are under no obligation to sell to the group, it means the sale to Davy has had to be frozen.

In a statement to the Halifax Courier, The Shay Community Stadium Ltd said: “For generations, The Shay has been more than just a stadium. It has been a place where families, friends, and neighbours from across Calderdale and beyond come together.

“It is where memories are made, where local heroes inspire us, and where the true spirit of our community shines.

“The bid is about you, the people of Calderdale. We know how much The Shay, along with our two sporting clubs, means to the borough, and we are determined to keep it at the heart of our community.

“This is a rare opportunity for us all to shape the future of The Shay together and ensure it remains a welcoming place for everyone.

“As a not-for-profit organisation, our goal is simple – to keep The Shay thriving for the people who love it most.

“We are committed to maintaining and improving the stadium’s facilities and supporting its continued use by the Halifax Panthers, FC Halifax Town and the wider community.

“Every surplus penny will be reinvested into the stadium’s facilities, making The Shay more accessible, welcoming, and vibrant for all.”

Shaun Metcalfe, director of The Shay Community Stadium Ltd, added: “The prospect of The Shay being lost to private ownership should not be a consideration, so we want to explore other options, working hand in hand with the council, supporters, residents and local groups to ensure it continues to be a source of pride and unity for Calderdale.

“We now have until October 3 to develop a detailed plan and secure the funding needed to make this vision a reality.”