Bradford Bulls complete signing of former star John Bateman

BRADFORD BULLS have sealed the return of John Bateman – 13 years after the England veteran left his hometown club.

Forward Bateman, 32, has signed a two-year deal, with Bradford holding the option of a third year, to return to England after two seasons with North Queensland Cowboys.

Having come through the club’s pathway system, Bateman made his debut for the Bulls aged just 17, against Catalans Dragons in 2011.

After three years at Bradford, he joined Wigan Warriors where he won two Super League titles and a World Club Challenge, with his form earning a first NRL move to Canberra Raiders.

Bateman returned to the Warriors in 2021 and won the Challenge Cup the following year, before enjoying further spells with Wests Tigers and North Queensland Cowboys.

He last played in Super League in 2024, in a ten-match spell with Warrington Wolves.

The back-rower has also made 31 international appearances for England and Great Britain, and is delighted to soon be heading back to where it all began.

“It is pretty surreal,” said Bateman. “This is something I’ve wanted to do in my career but in the back of my mind I didn’t think I would get the chance.

“When Bradford got promoted back to Super League (for 2026), coming back was something I wanted to make happen and having spoken to Jason (Hirst, Bradford CEO) and Kurt (Haggerty, head coach) over the last few months, it made the decision a lot easier.

“It gives me goosebumps thinking about running back out at Odsal – it’s been a long time since I did that in a Bradford shirt and I am just excited to be a part of the project that Kurt and Jason are building.

“I am looking to give as much as I can to the club and the city. I am a Bradford lad and this city means more to me than anything.

“I am at a different stage of my career now, I have been the kid in the team so I am looking to give some of my experience and knowledge to the younger players and work together with the more senior blokes. Emotion aside, first and foremost I am a winner and that’s why I’ve come back.

“I want to win games. I want us to finish in the top six and I want the city to pack out Odsal watching big games.”