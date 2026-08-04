Lee Greenwood signs new deal with Bradford Bulls

LEE GREENWOOD has signed a new two-year deal with Bradford Bulls, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2028 season.

Greenwood initially joined the Bulls in 2023 as assistant coach before stepping up as interim head coach midway through the season alongside Brian Noble.

He then signed a one-year deal following the club’s promotion to Super League, joining Carl Forster – who himself joined the Bulls on a two-year deal in 2025 – as Kurt Haggerty’s assistant coaches.

After penning a new deal, Greenwood said: “I am really pleased to be staying, I wanted to be involved in Super League having been here for a few years in the Championship, I would have been sat at home disappointed watching the team roll out in Super League so I was really pleased to have the opportunity. I was having a year out on sabbatical with work but now this is a permanent move, I will be putting everything into making it work as I have this year.

“Kurt was pretty direct with what he wanted from me and Carl [Forster] so pre-season was about nailing our parts and getting to know each other and how we work and want it to look and I think it’s worked pretty well. I’ve really enjoyed working with Kurt, Carl, Tom Colley [First Team Analyst] alongside everyone, I’ve enjoyed everything from when I first arrived but it’s been really good being our first year back in Super League.

“Being full-time, you can look into everything with more detail, your time is very limited when you’re part time so this year has allowed me to concentrate more on my department. I concentrate on the backs and edges and you’ve got to unlock defences and defend against Super League players so you have to be on it not only by showing the players but by practicing too. I’ve really enjoyed that element of it and the step up has been great, it has obviously been a challenge but I have really enjoyed it.

“There’s some great things to look forward to, there’s obviously Vegas but we also want to improve our league position. There’s exciting times in terms of the team growing, we’ve proved we deserve to be here and we’ve been competitive throughout. We’ll keep working hard for these last six league games and hope to build on that for the next couple of years and be fighting it out at the top.”