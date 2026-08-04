Hull FC sign Leigh Leopards’ Bailey Hodgson

HULL FC have signed Leigh Leopards fullback Bailey Hodgson on a two-year deal from 2027.

The 23-year-old, who hails from Hull, is the Black and Whites’ first recruit ahead next season.

Having begun his amateur career with West Hull, Hodgson was scouted by Castleford Tigers, for whom he made his senior debut in 2020.

He moved to the NRL ahead of the 2021 campaign, taking up an opportunity with Newcastle Knights, before joining Manly Sea Eagles in 2023.

Though Hodgson failed to make an NRL appearance for either Newcastle or Manly, he did register 16 appearances for the Knights’ reserves as well as 15 for Manly’s feeder side, Blacktown Workers.

Hodgson returned to the UK with Leigh in 2025 and has since scored ten tries in 40 appearances for Adrian Lam’s side.

He said: “I feel like it’s a really exciting time and I can’t wait for the opportunity.

“I know the team have been struggling on the field this year, but off the field Hull are doing so many things well. I’m excited to work with Steve McNamara in 2027, a coach who I massively respect.

“It always means a lot more when you get the opportunity to sign for your hometown club and it’s something that I’m very excited about.”

Hull, who are currently 13th in Super League under interim coach Andy Last as they await former England boss McNamara’s arrival, are set to have an abundance of fullback options next season with Will Pryce, who has missed almost all of this season with an ACL injury, and homegrown Logan Moy also under contract.

Chief executive Richie Myler said: “Bailey was one of our priorities for 2027.

“He’s a young player with genuine Super League quality, he’s proven he can perform at this level and, importantly, we believe his best years are still ahead of him.

“As a Hull lad, he understands what this club means to the city. He’s joining because he wants to be part of what we’re building under Steve McNamara, and we’re delighted to have secured him.

“We’re continuing to work hard on the playing group for 2027 and Bailey is exactly the type of player we want to bring into Hull FC as we move the club forward.”