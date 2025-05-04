Bradford Bulls continue winning run as Sheffield Eagles suffer worrying injury

BRADFORD BULLS 32 SHEFFIELD EAGLES 20

KEITH MCGHIE, Bartercard Odsal, Sunday

DETERMINED Bradford came from twelve points behind to win a turbulent affair for a fifth successive victory in all competitions.

Cory Aston passed 1,000 points in Eagles colours but a gripping encounter was overshadowed by a worrying injury suffered by Masi Matongo just after half-time.

The 28-year-old Zimbabwean, who played nine games for Bradford in 2023, was carefully attended to on the ground by medical staff for around 15 minutes immediately after the break before being taken off and then forwarded to hospital.

The Eagles, for the second time this season, took a half-time lead into the Odsal changing rooms but this time, rather than a fragile two points, it was ten.

That was quickly extended to a dozen before a more assertive Bradford ran in four successive tries without reply to seal victory.

Sheffield, fresh from their nine-try destruction of Batley – only their second league win of the season – had their chances, but resolute defence kept them out for all but seven suspect minutes.

Bradford welcomed back Kieran Gill for the first time since the sides met in that 36-20 1895 Cup victory a month beforehand.

The hosts were also able to bring back Australian hooker Tyran Ott and Sam Hallas, as their pack was otherwise weakened by the absence of Franklin Pele and Ebon Scurr, both with calf strains, while Eribe Doro had returned to Hull KR.

The Eagles were minus Matty Marsh, Titus Gwaze and former Bulls’ favourite AJ Wallace from the previous round, so they included Harvey Horne, Alex Foster and Evan Hodgson, who helped still form a considerable chunk of ex-Bradford players in the South Yorkshire club’s changing room.

Luke Hooley slotted an early penalty to edge the hosts in front, then, after Aston had tried to intercept a Jordan Lilley pass, Souter picked the ball from the base of the scrum and scooted over to open the Bulls’ try-scoring account.

The Eagles hit back with three quickfire tries in seven minutes, firstly when an Aston short ball to a charging Kris Welham punctured the Bulls line.

Aston’s conversion brought up a personal 1,001 points in a Sheffield shirt.

Then an incisive break, albeit with Harvey Horne’s final pass looking suspiciously forward, allowed Ryan Millar to score.

An Aston break then created a try for the supporting Morgan Smith to finish and suddenly, from being eight points down, Sheffield were 18-8 ahead.

Within 20 seconds of the restart Matongo went down and required lengthy on-field treatment before being taken off on a back stretcher.

Elliot Peposhi was subsequently sin-binned and less than a minute after play recommenced, Aston added a penalty.

A Jayden Okunbor break down the right wing enabled the supporting Lilley to restore the Bulls’ hopes.

Soon after, Lilley spotted a chink in the Eagles’ armour and headed for it, before brilliantly offloading for the always alert Zac Fulton to cross, although Hooley’s first miss in four attempts left Sheffield still two points in front.

It hardly mattered as, within two minutes, Waka Blake burst down the right and Hooley was in support to make amends by touching down.

Smith was a denied a response for a knock-on and, as the visitors ramped up the pressure, it took an opportune Lilley 40-20 to push Bradford upfield again.

Hooley added another penalty, then a field-goal attempt from Lilley was charged down and Logan Bayliss was held up before a tenacious effort from Nathan Mason clinched the game, with Hooley improving the effort with his sixth goal.

GAMESTAR: Jordan Lilley’s in-built enthusiasm allied to an acute eye for an opening created the chance for the Bulls’ comeback.

GAMEBREAKER: Nathan Mason’s final try with three minutes remaining killed off brave Sheffield’s hopes.

MATCHFACTS

BULLS

26 Luke Hooley

37 Jayden Okunbor

3 Waka Blake

4 Kieran Gill

5 Guy Armitage

6 Jimmy Meadows

9 Jordan Lilley

15 Logan Bayliss

14 Mitch Souter

20 Ronan Michael

11 Zac Fulton

12 Matty Gee

18 Sam Hallas

Subs (all used)

22 Elliot Peposhi

16 Nathan Mason

19 Tyran Ott

25 Bayley Liu

Tries: Souter (20), Lilley (47), Fulton (53), Hooley (56), Mason (77)

Goals: Hooley 6/7

Sin bin: Peposhi (41) – Illegal challenge

EAGLES

34 Harvey Horne

21 Ryan Millar

3 Kris Welham

23 Alex Foster

5 Matty Dawson-Jones

6 Cory Aston

7 Morgan Smith

8 Eddie Battye

9 Cory Johnson

10 Tyler Dickinson

24 Oliver Roberts

15 Evan Hodgson

18 Jack Bussey

Subs (all used)

14 Reiss Butterworth

16 Blake Broadbent

22 Masi Matongo

27 Jack Mallinson

Tries: Welham (31), Millar (35), Smith (38)

Goals: Aston 4/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 2-0, 8-0, 8-6, 8-12, 8-18; 8-20, 14-20, 18-20, 24-20, 26-20, 32-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Bulls: Jordan Lilley; Eagles: Cory Aston

Penalty count: 5-7

Half-time: 8-18

Referee: Matty Lynn

Attendance: 3,208