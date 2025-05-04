Danny McGuire slams Castleford Tigers loss and hits out at lack of sinbin for Isaiah Vagana

CASTLEFORD TIGERS went down 32-8 to Wakefield Trinity to round off Magic Weekend.

The Tigers were dreadful for most of the game, trailing 16-4 at half-time before succumbing to three more second-half tries.

And it’s fair to say that Castleford head coach Danny McGuire was frustrated by his side’s display, saying after the game: “I’m really disappointed, I thought were beaten to every punch and in every department that we look at it in our game to win we were beaten comprehensively.

“That’s tough to take, I thought they wanted it more. From second one you could see their intent. They kicked it deep and were up for a physical battle but I’m not sure we were.

“We deserved nothing out of the game. I don’t think for most of the game we were prepared to get dirty and we got what we deserved.

“We prepared really well and gave the players lots of information. Training has been good, there was an eight-day turnaround with no fatigue and plenty of recovery inbetween sessions. I’m not into excuses.”

McGuire also feels that Isaiah Vagana should have been sinbinned for a high shot on Dan Okoro – even though he didn’t see ‘much in it’.

“I don’t think there was anything in the tackle but with what’s gone on for the last few weeks, it’s probably a sinbin.

“That’s the frustration of the inconsistency of it. Nobody really knows – I don’t think he’s gone to hit Dan Okoro bad there.

“Seeing some instances over the past few weeks, it’s a sinbin so I can’t work out why it isn’t.”

The Castleford boss also explained Tex Hoy’s late substitution and took aim at the green card given to Joe Westerman which saw the Tigers concede.

“I think Tex Hoy has a leg issue. He was trying to run it off at the end but we will see.

“Joe Westerman took a bang and went off with a green card and we conceded a try whilst he was off – that’s something we will have to look at.”