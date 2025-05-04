Wakefield Trinity demolish Castleford Tigers with ease to round off Magic Weekend

CASTLEFORD TIGERS 8 WAKEFIELD TRINITY 32

CALLUM WALKER, St James’ Park, Newcastle, Sunday

WAKEFIELD rounded off Magic Weekend by making light work of bitter rivals Castleford with yet another Mike McMeeken-inspired display.

The 30-year-old is getting better with age and the platform laid by the prop and his Wakefield counterpart Caius Faatili in the opening exchanges destroyed the Tigers’ resolve.

Chris Atkin came off the bench to debut for Castleford, whilst George Lawler replaced the injured Jeremiah Simbiken in the back-row.

Lachlan Walmsley, Jake Trueman and Jack Croft all returned for Wakefield, with the likes of Renouf Atoni and Caleb Hamlin-Uele suffering injuries.

To say Castleford were pinned in their half for the opening exchanges would be an understatement as terrific Trinity defence kept Danny McGuire’s men to limited yards.

And that pressure finally told when Trueman gave Max Jowitt enough space on the last tackle to scythe through soft defence with nine minutes gone. The fullback converted for a 6-0 lead.

Successive penalties against Castleford didn’t exactly help their cause – and neither did an unsuccessful captain’s challenge just twelve minutes in.

And again came Wakefield, this time with an extremely harsh call going in their favour as McMeeken picked up a loose ball – despite appearing to knock on – and cantered through to send over Faatili under the posts. Jowitt converted to make it 12-0.

Walmsley then went close but was forced into touch before Alex Mellor was held up by a desperate Walmsley tackle.

Somehow video referee James Vella adjudged Mellor in touch and so handed Wakefield a 20-metre restart before Isaiah Vagana was lucky not to see yellow for a high shot on Dan Okoro, who passed an HIA.

It took until 34 minutes and a Trinity error for the Tigers to finally register their first points off a scrum move that ended with Josh Simm finishing well. Rowan Milnes couldn’t convert but Castleford were back to 12-4.

Trinity weren’t to be denied a third as half-time approached though as Walmsley produced an acrobatic finish with Innes Senior caught napping. Jowitt struck the post but Wakefield led 16-4 at the break.

There was no let-up at the beginning of the second half either as an Okoro knock-on handed Wakefield a glorious chance – and a delightful Mason Lino kick found Tom Johnstone who dotted down with ballerina feet keeping him in the field of play. Jowitt converted expertly from the touchline.

Walmsley almost had another moments later but this time the flying winger lost control in the act of leaping once more.

Castleford punished that error when Sam Wood dived over after Daejarn Asi palmed back a Milnes kick on the hour. Milnes, however, missed the extras with the Tigers behind 14 at 22-8.

The electric Walmsley was enjoying a field day at times and his break and kick almost yielded more Trinity points, but Jowitt knocked on with the line begging.

On 69 minutes, however, this time the Wakefield winger did it all himself with a beautiful finish after Harvey Smith had carved open Castleford down the middle.

Jowitt couldn’t convert but he was on target moments later when Faatili rampaged 60 metres, flicking off a woeful Milnes tackle and rounding fullback Tex Hoy for a quite magnificent effort.

GAMESTAR: Mike McMeeken is like a fine wine – getting better with age.

GAMEBREAKER: Two Wakefield tries either side of half-time proved killer blows for Castleford.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Caius Faatili’s try eight minutes from time saw the prop rampage over from 60 metres.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Mike McMeeken (Wakefield)

2 pts Caius Faatili (Wakefield)

1 pt Lachlan Walmsley (Wakefield)

MATCHFACTS

TIGERS

1 Tex Hoy

24 Josh Simm

3 Zac Cini

4 Sam Wood

5 Innes Senior

6 Daejarn Asi

7 Rowan Milnes

41 Tom Amone

14 Judah Rimbu

40 Jordan Dezaria

10 George Lawler

12 Alex Mellor

38 Brad Singleton

Subs (all used)

13 Joe Westerman

35 Dan Okoro

39 Hugo Salabio

42 Chris Atkin (D)

18th man (not used)

9 Liam Horne

Also in 21-man squad

15 George Griffin

20 Muizz Mustapha

22 Louis Senior

Tries: Simm (32), Wood (59)

Goals: Milnes 0/2

TRINITY

1 Max Jowitt

2 Lachlan Walmsley

4 Corey Hall

19 Oliver Pratt

5 Tom Johnstone

6 Jake Trueman

20 Mason Lino

8 Mike McMeeken

9 Liam Hood

31 Caius Faatili

25 Jack Croft

12 Josh Griffin

13 Jay Pitts

Subs (all used)

3 Cameron Scott

18 Isaiah Vagana

21 Mathieu Cozza

28 Harvey Smith

18th man (not used)

11 Seth Nikotemo

Also in 21-man squad

23 Josh Rourke

24 Matty Russell

30 Jayden Myers

Tries: Jowitt (9), Faatili (17, 72), Walmsley (37, 69), Johnstone (43)

Goals: Jowitt 4/6

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 4-12, 4-16; 4-22, 8-22, 8-26, 8-32

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Tigers: Alex Mellor; Trinity: Mike McMeeken

Penalty count: 2-3

Half-time: 4-16

Referee: Tom Grant