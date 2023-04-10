Bradford Bulls forward AJ Wallace set for Super League move in 2024

BRADFORD BULLS forward AJ Wallace is set for a Super League move for next season.

League Express understands that the former Leeds Rhinos youth star will be heading to a top flight club in 2024 – though it is unclear which club that will be.

During last season, Hull FC and Castleford Tigers were both linked with a move for the 20-year-old Jamaican international, but neither ended up with his signature.

Despite that potential disappointment, Wallace has gone from strength to strength at Odsal, turning out some great performances under the tutelage of head coach Mark Dunning.

Those performances have certainly caught the eye of a number of Super League sides poised to pounce on the second-rower being out of contract at the end of the season.

Wallace has played 28 games for Bradford since joining ahead of the 2022 season, scoring six tries.