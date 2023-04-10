Footage revealed for the bans given to St Helens’ Morgan Knowles and Wigan Warriors’ Morgan Smithies

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel was extremely busy on Monday morning and afternoon.

15 charges were handed out with 12 of them resulting in bans including an Operational Rules Tribunal date for St Helens star Morgan Knowles and Wigan Warriors forward Morgan Smithies.

Those Tribunal hearings will take place tonight with a decision expected after 7pm.

Whilst the derby game between Wigan and Saints was broadcast live on Sky Sports, footage has since been shared on social media following the bans.

Here is the incident that yielded a one-match ban for Smithies following a Grade B Dangerous Tackle charge:

This is the incident that could see Knowles be banned for a number of games:

This is what Knowles has been referred for. Can’t even work out what he’s meant to have done – looks like he slips over with three men involved and Cooper bends the wrong way?🤷‍♂️ Grade D??🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/YynmpV73K8 pic.twitter.com/TBAju6izgC — RedVee.Net (@RedVeeDotNet) April 10, 2023

The rest of the charges handed out to other Super League players are as followed:

John Asiata – Leigh Leopards – Strikes – A – Not applicable

James Batchelor – Hull KR – Dangerous Contact – C – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Gill Dudson – Warrington Wolves – Punching – E – Refer to Tribunal

Kane Evans – Hull FC – Dangerous Contact – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Zak Hardaker – Leigh Leopards – Trips – B – £250 Fine

Rhys Kennedy – Hull KR – Dangerous Contact – A – Not applicable

Sione Matautia – St Helens – Dangerous Contact – A – £250 Fine

Robbie Mulhern – Leigh Leopards – Dangerous Contact – B – £250 Fine

Joe Philbin – Warrington Wolves – Dangerous Contact – D – 2 Match Penalty Notice and £250 Fine

Ava Seumanufagai – Leigh Leopards – Dangerous Contact – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Sauaso Sue – Hull KR – Dangerous Throw – C – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Mitieli Vulikjapani – Hull FC – Dangerous Throw – C – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Joe Westerman – Castleford Tigers – Trips – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Joe Westerman – Castleford Tigers – Dangerous Contact – A – £250 Fine