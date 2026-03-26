Bradford Bulls gearing up for the ‘best version’ of Castleford Tigers

BRADFORD BULLS are gearing up for the “best version of Castleford” ahead of their trip to the OneBore Stadium on Thursday.

Ryan Carr’s Tigers went down 72-6 to Warrington Wolves last Saturday in the club’s second-worst ever defeat, shy only of a 72-4 loss to St Helens in August 2006.

In contrast Bradford have been competitive in every game since their return to Super League and come into round six sat in fifth place with three wins.

But Bulls assistant Lee Greenwood believes that Castleford are much better than their defeat at Warrington suggests.

“We aren’t reading too much into the result at the weekend because that’s a bit of an outlier when considering their other performances,” Greenwood said.

“They had a lot of disruption going into the game with late pull-outs and then they had players injured in the early stages.

“There will probably be a reaction but we are preparing for the best version of Castleford anyway.

“They have got a lot of strong players in the outside backs with Mikaele Ravalawa, Krystian Mapapalangi and Jason Qareqare.”

Bradford welcome back Loghan Lewis from suspension.