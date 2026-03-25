Lee Greenwood on working under Kurt Haggerty and the difference between Super League and Championship

LEE GREENWOOD is loving life working under Kurt Haggerty at the Bradford Bulls.

Having joined the Bulls in October 2022, Greenwood has overseen a major rebuild at Odsal, having been part of the coaching set-ups under Mark Dunning, Eamon O’Carroll and Brian Noble.

Now, with former Salford Red Devils assistant Haggerty at the helm, the Bulls are purring in their first season back in Super League for over a decade.

And with Greenwood and ex-North Wales Crusaders boss Carl Forster as assistants, Bradford have one of the most talented, up-and-coming coaching staffs in the country.

“He’s really good and really clear on what he wants which is perfect for me as an assistant,” Greenwood said.

“Myself and Carl (Forster) have come in as assistants. We have both been head coaches before and have coached for a while but haven’t coached at Super League level.

“Kurt has the experience of being in and around this level. He was already going to be head coach of Salford so I think he had got some things done in terms of planning for his systems and assistants.

“We sort out own departments and there are non grey areas here as you know what you’re doing.

“We put out own input in and we work together well as a three.”

So just how does coaching in Super League compare to that of the Championship?

“The main difference is you’re coaching full-time. You’ve got different types of opposition that you’re not used to because I’m used to coaching in the Championship.

“Once you’ve got cracking, though, a lot of it is very similar. A lot of teams play similar as well, just the individuals change.

“It is the full-time element that is the most different. It’s the time you get to review games, preview the opposition and the time you’ve got to work with players and the detail you can go into.”