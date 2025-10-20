Bradford Bulls hail return of another homegrown player

SIX years after leaving Bradford Bulls to play in Super League, Ethan Ryan is back at Odsal and excited for the club’s top-flight return.

The winger has signed a three-year contract to rejoin from Oldham.

Ryan, like fellow recruit Rowan Milnes, came through Bradford’s academy, going on to make 98 first-team appearances and score an exceptional 88 tries.

Both part of the Bulls’ 2018 League One promotion-winning side, Ryan and Milnes left for Hull KR at the end of the following season, two of six players to make that move at the same time.

While two others – Elliot Minchella and Matty Storton – are now Super League champions with the Robins, Ryan moved on to Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2024 season.

The Ireland international left the financial crisis club in August for Oldham but has secured a quick return to the top division with his boyhood team.

“I watched the club as a season ticket holder in Super League but never got the chance to play for the club in Super League, so it’s massive for Bradford and massive for the sport as a whole,” he said.

“I was in the Bradford set-up from being a kid to when I was in the first team and something I always wanted to do was play Super League with the Bulls.

“The whole point of leaving Bradford when I did was to challenge myself and develop and that’s something I’ve definitely done.

“I was at Hull KR for four years, crossed to Salford for another two so I’ve learned a lot in that time away and I’ve grown as a person and as a player.

“I’m definitely a more rounded player and hopefully with that experience I can bring something to the side.”

Ryan is also reunited with new Bulls head coach Kurt Haggerty, who was assistant coach at Salford.

Haggerty said: “First and foremost, Ethan is a fantastic person, who will bring professionalism and high standards to our environment.

“When speaking with Ethan, his desire and excitement to return to the Bulls was one of the main reasons we pushed to get this deal done.”