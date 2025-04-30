Bradford Bulls in sports bra partnership

BRADFORD BULLS’ women’s players have fully endorsed the team’s partnership with ANITA sports bras, which was announced early last month.

The ‘Anita Active’ project aims not only to provide top-quality breast support for the club’s players, but to promote awareness of the importance of wearing a sports bra from an early age.

The company states: “Breast health is often overlooked in sports, yet research shows that inadequate support can lead to pain, discomfort, and long-term damage, and young athletes are particularly vulnerable due to a lack of awareness on the subject.

“Through this partnership, ANITA and the Bradford Bulls Women’s team are committed to changing the conversation and ensuring female athletes associated with the club understand the necessity of proper breast support while training and playing.”

ANITA has provided the team with high-performance Anita Active sports bras designed specifically for the demands of high-impact sports.

Each player has been kitted out by a qualified bra fitter to ensure they are wearing the correct size and style for their individual needs, guaranteeing comfort, durability, and maximum support during play.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Bradford Bulls for the 2025 season,” said Michele Duncan, UK managing director at ANITA.

“As well as supporting these incredible players, we are excited to work together to raise awareness about the impact which inadequate breast support can have — not just on performance but on long-term breast health.

“We hope to encourage education and accessibility so that every girl playing sport understands the importance of wearing the right sports bra.”

The partnership will include educational workshops, fitting sessions, and community outreach programs to ensure that players of all ages are properly informed about breast health in sport.

In a joint statement, Natalie Moorhouse and Rebecca Ball-Knight – heads of women’s and Girls’ development for Bradford Bulls – said: “This partnership marks a groundbreaking moment. It is about more than just performance — it’s about redefining comfort, confidence, protection, support and long-term wellbeing for women in rugby.

“By joining forces with ANITA, and providing our athletes with expertly-designed sports bras, we are ensuring they have the support they need to train and compete at their peak while safeguarding their breast health.

“Together, we are setting new standards in women’s sport, championing innovation, and inspiring the next generation to play without limits. By combining our strengths, we are not just investing in the game. We are championing its future.”

Bulls player Jess Clements said: “Since wearing the Anita Active sports bra, I have had so much more confidence when playing rugby.

“I had a baby six months ago and obviously boobs are a big part of having a baby. When training, I felt my chest was so heavy and I was always adjusting my bra. Since wearing the Anita Active bra, I have not had a single problem.

“It helps me go out on the field and forget about my chest and play my best rugby. They are so breathable and comfortable and are made to measure. I feel so secure when doing any kind of exercise. I would 100 percent recommend these bras to anyone with a sporting background.”