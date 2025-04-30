Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet explains how Christian Wade move happened

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has revealed that a move for rugby union star Christian Wade has been a long time coming.

Wade will link up with the Warriors when he finishes the Premiership rugby union season with Gloucester, with the 33-year-old also having tried his hand in American Football.

“There’s the opportunity to bring him in with the new talent dispensation. Everyone knows the salary cap is tight and you are limited with how much you can bring in but there was a chance there,” Peet said.

“We are in contact with a lot of player managers and we have recruitment officers that work in different parts of the game including rugby union.

“People are aware we have got an eye on the market and phone calls happen with different players all the time.

“When Christian’s name popped up we were excited. He has been on our list of potential union recruits for a while now.

“I can remember his name being mentioned ten years ago at Wigan and then things fell in line regarding contracts.”

Peet believes that Wade’s move will bring more competition out wide for the Warriors.

“Particularly in the outside backs where the transfer of skills is a little simpler and Christian is a great talent with great athleticism and a track record of new challenges and embracing new sports and learning quickly.

“I think it’s a calculated risk and one that brings excitement for us and for Christian as well as our supporters.

“On the wing, we have run with Liam (Marshall), Abbas (Miski) and Jacob Douglas and we would like four there.

“Abbas’ surgery will test our options on the wing but four wingers is what you want.

“It brings depth and competition and I think Christian will play a part for us but it would be a foolish to put a timeframe on it now.

“We will look at him in practice and see how the games land. There might be a possibility that we need him sooner rather than later so it will be a good problem to have.

“His skillset is very transferable in terms of speed, strength and agility.

“The ball is the same shape and he knows how to arrive on the end of opportunities.”

The Wigan head coach also revealed that the union market is one he might dip into again in the future.

“Definitely, I think it’s an opportunity that the cap rule presents every club with and I think most clubs will have an eye on it and why not?

“There are some outstanding players and athletes, not only in the top echelons of rugby union but there are also those waiting for a chance, whether it’s in the pathways or stuck behind someone else with a skillset more suited to rugby league.”