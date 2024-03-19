Parramatta Eels forward Ky Rodwell makes UK switch

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have secured the services of Ky Rodwell on a two year deal until the end of 2025.

The former Parramatta Eels forward will add to Daryl Powell’s pack that already boasts the sizeable forces of the likes of Renouf Atoni, Caleb Uele and Josh Bowden.

Rodwell made his NRL debut back in 2021 but has played just five first-grade NRL games for the Eels. He has previously represented the Australian Schoolboys and played for NSW Under 20’s

Rodwell will now travel over to the UK and should be in the country later this week.

Ky Rodwell said: “I’m extremely privileged and excited to be continuing my rugby league journey with Wakefield. I’ve heard a lot about the place and can’t wait to meet all you Trinity fans! I’m looking forward to meeting the rest of the boys and ripping in for the 2024 season.”

Wakefield Head Coach, Daryl Powell said: “We are delighted to sign Ky as we build our pack depth moving into a tough Championship season. Ky is a tough aggressive player who will complement the type of players we have in our middle unit at the moment. I am really looking forward to seeing him play in Wakefield colours and I’m confident he will be a big hit with our fans.”

Trinity Recruitment Manager, Ste Mills said: “I am delighted we have managed to secure Ky Rodwell for the rest of the 2024 season & 2025. He is a very hard working middle who will add real value to our pack going forward and defensively. He was identified a couple of months back and we have been working hard to secure his services. I would like to thank Parramatta Eels for allowing him to join Wakefield Trinity & thank you to his manager Wayde Rushton for his assistance with the move.”

