Rohan Smith explains why Leeds Rhinos’ 2023 Super League season has gone wrong and what will change in 2024

ROHAN SMITH has explained why Leeds Rhinos’ 2023 Super League season has gone wrong and what will change in 2024.

The Rhinos, though not mathematically out of the Super League play-off race, look destined to miss out on the top six despite making it all the way to Old Trafford last season.

In terms of why Leeds haven’t performed as well as expected this season, head coach Smith has explained what has gone wrong.

“I would imagine the rugby league community can see that, we have had multiple departures and some of those departures and availability of players has been at a time when you can’t replace them and can’t bring anyone in,” Smith said.

“We have had a bunch of injuries often at the same time, so to put those things together in a group that is still learning its own identity is a challenge.

“We have hit some obstacles here a few times, we haven’t played as well as we could have or should have. Working alongside that, we have a lot of young players getting an opportunity within the group. There has been a lot of chopping and changing.

“There have been a few things never revealed behind the scenes, medical issues like Zane Tetevano that aren’t common. There has been a lot of that happening behind the scenes

“In recent weeks when we have had a good hard game it has been commendable spirit given some of the distractions behind the scenes. There has been a lot of good happening, just not the results.”

The Leeds boss did explain what the club will be doing different in 2024.

“We will be reviewing how we go about our process and practice to give ourselves the best chance of players available to be playing well but we will be a different squad next year.

“The younger players, whether they are in their first year of Super League or in the middle of their career, they are progressing and improving.

“We will be different in how we play and how we connect together and the addition of three, four, five or six players that will play every week will make a bit of difference.

“It’s an evolution, people don’t want to hear about rebuilding but that’s the reality of having so many high paid players over the last few years and some of those coming to the back end of their careers, it’s a process and we have to build from within.

“We have a lot of young players that haven’t played yet either that will become regular Super League players in years to come.”

