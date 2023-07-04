Bradford Bulls loanee Connor Wynne set for Hull FC exit

CONNOR WYNNE is set to leave Hull FC after he was told that he would not be kept on at the MKM Stadium.

Wynne, who is currently on loan at the Bradford Bulls, suffered a difficult start to the year having been out through injury.

In recent weeks, however, the outside back has made his comeback to the rugby league field for the Bulls, and played a key role in Bradford’s 74-12 thrashing of Keighley Cougars at the weekend.

Despite that good performance, Wynne is set to leave his parent club Hull.

“I’m out of contract at Hull, and I’ve been told that I’m not getting kept on,” Wynne told West Yorkshire Radio Rugby League.

“I don’t want to dwell on that, though. I want to push on now, prove a lot of people wrong and show that I am the same player as I was last year.

“It all depends on how I’m playing, but my desire is to be full-time and play in Super League.

“If it keeps going well at Bradford, and I can’t thank them enough for the time and effort that they’ve put into me, I could repay them by staying here. We’ll have to see what happens.”