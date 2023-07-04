James Child believed he was going to be hit by Super League coach as ex-referee charters abuse during his time in rugby league

JAMES CHILD is no longer a rugby league referee having hung up his whistle in December last year.

After 333 professional Super League games, Child’s list of major match appearances as a referee includes the 2017 Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford, and the 2022 Challenge Cup Final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

As a touch judge, he has officiated at five Challenge Cup Finals, eight Super League Grand Finals, seven World Club Challenges and two World Cup Finals (2008 and 2013).

That being said, Child has revealed the level of abuse that he received out on the field – as well as a one-time belief that he was going to be hit by a Super League coach following a game!

“There’s only been one occasion where I thought I was going to be hit and that was by a Super League coach at the time, who subsequently got fined for his comments that were made,” Child said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“There’s been a few occasions where I had a woman, a Castleford fan, ran on at Salford towards me at a scrum. I think she’d got that far onto the field and she was a little bit surprised that she’d got that far,” he said.

“She didn’t really know what to do but it was the first time I’d ever stood in the middle of a scrum and I didn’t really know what I was doing either, but I’ve had beer thrown over me at Salford and lots of other incidents, but I don’t think I’ve ever really feared for my safety.”

Child also touched upon his last Super League game, with Leeds Rhinos’ success at Catalans Dragons in last year’s play-off game producing a number of flashpoints.

“Even in my last Super League game, actually, it was Catalans against Leeds, the play-off, and we were rained upon as we walked off the field. It just didn’t come as a surprise particularly. It’s always difficult going to Catalans.

“I didn’t actually get hit and I don’t know whether my colleagues did. I can’t remember. I know the Sky team had to move into the middle of the field to avoid it. There was an investigation, I think, and there was repercussions for the club from that.

“I remember going there in the first season when Catalans came in and they used to put umbrellas over the tunnel to avoid the spit from landing on you as you walked off. So some things in life unfortunately don’t change.”