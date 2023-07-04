Paul Wellens coy over potential Super League move for St Helens forward

RECRUITMENT for 2024 and beyond is already in full swing as Super League clubs identify their targets and try and go after them.

One man who is being linked with a move away from St Helens is Dan Norman, who recently joined the Leigh Leopards on loan in a bid for more Super League game time.

However, Norman has also been linked with a permanent transfer to the Leigh Sports Village with Saints head coach Paul Wellens coy over the potential for that to happen.

“Everything is a possibility. Dan has been on loan for a couple of weeks and I sat down with Dan before he went on loan and discussed that the move to Leigh would be a chance to play rugby at a Super League level whilst he wasn’t making our 17 at the time,” Wellens said.

“I’m sure those conversations will continue to happen. His representatives will be in dialogue with the club and whichever we way go it will come to an amicable conclusion.

“He has been fantastic since coming through the doors here, he is a well-liked member of the group. In that sense, I couldn’t speak any higher of him.”

Wellens did draw reference to the fact that youngster George Delaney has excelled in recent weeks and during a period when Norman would have got game time had he not been injured.

“What happened with Dan is he picked up an injury a number of weeks ago and there was a period of games when he would have got out on the field for us,” Wellens continued.

“He wasn’t available and George Delaney got an opportunity and he has shown what he can do. Dan’s challenge is to get bach on the field and get some minutes under the belt.”