Toulouse Olympique chief predicts ‘incredible climax’ to Championship season

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE director of sport Cedric Garcia believes whoever wins the Championship Grand Final this year will go down as one of the greatest teams in the competition’s history.

Speaking after last Saturday’s hard-fought 34-14 victory at Barrow, Garcia said this season was one of the best ever.

“There are no easy games, everybody has got something to offer, it’s one of the most competitive campaigns yet,” he said.

Barrow kept pace with the Olympians until late tries for Joe Bretherton and Thomas Lacans sealed the win.

“It was a terrific contest and we’re seeing it every week,” added Garcia.

“There are so many teams who have a genuine shot at the title this year. It is going to be an incredible climax.

“With so much uncertainty at the moment about the future of the sport, teams are just knuckling down and trying to win games at all costs.

“Whoever wins it this year will deserve every accolade because they will have done it the hard way.”

The Olympians face another test in their next clash away to resurgent London Broncos on Sunday, August 10.