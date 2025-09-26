Returning heroes lead Melbourne Storm to NRL Grand Final

MELBOURNE STORM 22 CRONULLA SHARKS 14

TOM SMITH, AAMI Park, Friday

GUTSY displays by fit-again guns Jahrome Hughes and Ryan Papenhuyzen helped Melbourne book their Grand Final berth over Cronulla.

With heavy strapping protecting the left arm he broke just three weeks ago, Hughes assisted the opening try then skipped away with the next four-pointer, while Papenhuyzen (concussion) touched down to give the hosts a healthy buffer at the break.

The Sharks had their chances in the second half but never got within a converted try of the Storm, who now head to their 11th grand final in 23 seasons under Craig Bellamy.

The master coach enjoyed access to his first-choice spine of Hughes, Papenhuyzen, Cameron Munster and Harry Grant for the first time since round 17, and that fit and firing fab four will give the perennial contender every chance of collecting another piece of silverware in Sunday’s decider.

Back-rower Shawn Blore also made a productive return from a fractured larynx.

Melbourne came in heavy favourites after booking their 10th preliminary final in 11 years by beating Canterbury 26-18 a fortnight ago, whereas fifth-placed Cronulla earned their passage the hard way, eliminating the fancied Roosters in week one then travelling to Canberra last Saturday to knock out minor premiers Canberra.

Hughes allayed any fears over his fractured arm when he bravely took the ball to the line to allow Nick Meaney to release Will Warbrick for the opener.

The Sharks replied via Sione Katoa, who benefited from a silky Will Kennedy pick-up and pass.

Hughes spied a hole between forwards Teig Wilton and Jesse Colquhoun to skip away with a superb solo try that restored the Storm’s edge.

But Cronulla struck back again through Katoa in the right corner, courtesy of a Billy Burns charge.

Papenhuyzen provided the highlight of the evening five minutes before the break, toeing a Munster kick out of Kennedy’s grasp into a vacant in-goal.

The ace fullback went down clutching his shoulder early in the second half, as his team-mates battered the Sharks’ line to no avail.

Meaney eventually added two points after the Storm lodged a successful captain’s challenge after Braydon Trindall sprinted out of the line to collect Hughes high – and the Cronulla stand-off was perhaps fortunate to remain on the park.

A Trent Loiero error eventually gave the Sharks a look, but Papenhuyzen put his body on the line to deny a runaway Briton Nikora inches from the whitewash.

Papenhuyzen’s tackle was deemed high, handing Hynes a penalty which closed the gap to six points with a quarter of the game remaining.

A ball strip by Trindall invited Meaney to drill another penalty-goal to restore the hosts’ eight-point buffer.

Then with five minutes remaining, Xavier Coates found the left corner on the end of a Grant dummy-half dart to put the contest to bed.

KL Iro slid over after the siren while the home fans were busy celebrating yet another trip to Sydney on the last weekend of the season.

Melbourne now advance to their sixth Grand Final in the past 10 years, while Cronulla’s season ends one game shy of the decider for the second straight campaign.

GAMESTAR: Returning just three weeks after breaking his arm, Jahrome Hughes set up the Storm’s opening try then scored their second.

GAMEBREAKER: Xavier Coates found the left corner in the 75th minute to seal Melbourne’s grand final ticket.

MATCHFACTS

STORM

1 Ryan Papenhuyzen

2 Will Warbrick

3 Jack Howarth

4 Nick Meaney

5 Xavier Coates

6 Cameron Munster

7 Jahrome Hughes

8 Stefano Utoikamanu

9 Harry Grant

10 Josh King

12 Eliesa Katoa

15 Shawn Blore

13 Trent Loiero

Subs (all used)

11 Ativalu Lisati

14 Tyran Wishart

16 Tui Kamikamica

17 Alec MacDonald

Tries: Warbrick (7), Hughes (16), Papenhuyzen (36), Coates (75)

Goals: Meaney 3/5

SHARKS

1 Will Kennedy

2 Sione Katoa

3 Jesse Ramien

4 KL Iro

5 Ronaldo Mulitalo

6 Braydon Trindall

7 Nicho Hynes

8 Addin Fonua-Blake

9 Blayke Brailey

10 Toby Rudolf

11 Billy Burns

12 Teig Wilton

13 Jesse Colquhoun

Subs (all used)

14 Briton Nikora

15 Siosifa Talakai

16 Oregon Kaufusi

17 Braden Hamlin-Uele

Tries: Katoa (12, 30), Iro (80)

Goals: Hynes 1/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 4-4, 10-4, 10-8, 16-8; 16-10, 18-10, 22-10, 22-14

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Storm: Jahrome Hughes; Sharks: Addin Fonua-Blake

Penalty count: 9-9

Half-time: 16-8

Referee: Ashley Klein

Attendance: 29,233