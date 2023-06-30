Ex-Super League halfback Lucas Albert finds new club

FORMER Super League halfback Lucas Albert has found a new club.

The 24-year-old, who has had spells with Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique whilst in Super League, has signed for Elite One side AS Carcassonne.

In doing so, Albert will line up alongside former Catalans, Wigan and Wakefield fullback Morgan Escare who set the French domestic competition alight in 2023.

Albert, who made 56 appearances for the Dragons between 2015 and 2020, has signed a one-year deal for the 2023-2024 Elite One season.